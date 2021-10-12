The number of seriously ill patients increased. The specialist presents the means and options to fight the epidemic

Recently, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: About the number of coronavirus cases and the ways to prevent the spread of the disease, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Ophelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygiene and Anti-epidemic Inspectorate of the Republic of Artsakh.

“A total of 13,897 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,236 of them have come back positive.

As of 12:30 on October 12, 49 patients receive inpatient treatment, 8 patients are said to be in serious condition, and the condition of 15 is considered as moderate.

Note that the number of critically ill patients has increased. I want to appeal to our society and assure that the only way to overcome the coronavirus is vaccination,” said Ophelia Harutyunyan, reminding once again to observe all the rules of sanitation.

Speaking about the anti-epidemic measures taken in educational institutions, our interlocutor informed that several cases of coronovirus have been registered in schools, and in such cases the students are being isolated.