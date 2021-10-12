Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II: Armenia will overcome difficult times with Russia's support

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II believes Armenia will overcome the difficult times with the support of Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Catholicos said during his meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia. His Holiness Karekin II also said the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and the Armenian people have always felt the support of the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, news.am informs.

“Today our people and our country are in difficult times. We Armenians believe we will overcome this trial with the help of God and thanks to our belief, as well as the support of friendly countries and first and foremost the Russian Federation,” Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II said.

On October 12 and 13, Patriarch Kirill is holding meetings with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazadeh in Moscow. The three spiritual leaders are also scheduled to meet on October 13.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill declared that the talks between the religious leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have already borne fruit and lowered the level of escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and has stated several times that the Russian Orthodox Church is ready to participate in the peacekeeping process.