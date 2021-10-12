COVID-19 pandemic has forced 100 million into poverty, UN chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lashed out at vaccine inequality which he says has meant that the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen disproportionately on the poor, Euronews reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Guterres told a panel at the International Monetary Fund that global solidarity had been "missing in action" and that people living in conflict zones and fragile states were suffering worst of all.