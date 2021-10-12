Artsakh athletes won prizes at wrestling tournament held in Armenia

On October 8-9, a freestyle wrestling tournament dedicated to the master of sports Andranik Edigaryan took place in the city of Etchmiadzin of the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The athletes from Artsakh also took part in the competition. The coach of the Artsakh wrestling team Karen Shakhnumants told "Artsakhpress".

"About 200 wrestlers from almost all regions of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic, took part in the freestyle wrestling tournament.

7 athletes from Artsakh took part in the competition. Aren Mirzoyan (32 kg) and Gurgen Chagharyan (46 kg) took the first place.

They were awarded cups, medals and certificates.