Yesterday in the Europe Hotel of Stepanakert took place an exhibition entitled “We will return. Rescued Fragments".

October 12, 2021, 11:12 Silence and Scream: Cultural fragments rescued from enemy-occupied settlements exhibited in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exhibition was organized by the joint efforts of the Public Council for Cultural Heritage, “State Service for the Protection of Historical Environment” SNCO and the Europe Hotel.

Armine Hayrapetyan, Director of the “State Service for the Protection of Historical Environment” SNCO, noted that each of the rescued relic has its own destiny.

Lusine Gharakhanyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh said that there is a great silence in each exhibit, and a terrible scream in the silence.

"We are not miserable, but that silence makes us miserable.

"This episodic misery actually makes us vengeful, fills us with hatred, and drives us to courage. Despite these conflicting feelings, it envelops us with a sense of return," Gharakhanyan said.

In his speech, Sergey Shahverdyan, Chairman of the Public Council for Cultural Heritage, said that state bodies and many individuals responded to their initiative at once.

"Each exhibit has its own story. Among the rescued exhibits are the relics from Shushi, the bell of the church of Hin Tagher village and many other important cultural values for all of us," S. Shahverdyan mentioned.

The exhibition will be open until November 11.