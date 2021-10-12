Silence and Scream: Cultural fragments rescued from enemy-occupied settlements exhibited in Stepanakert

Yesterday in the Europe Hotel of Stepanakert took place an exhibition entitled “We will return. Rescued Fragments".
Regional challenges will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Head of the Information Department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Yesayi Artenyan said.
Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in the...
Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church Karekin II will visit Russia on a two-day trip on October...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on October 12, his...
59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections held on...
Today, the Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh's Martakert region is electing a new community head.
Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni regionis...
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.
Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lashed out at vaccine inequality which he says has meant that the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen disproportionately on the poor, Euronews reports.
Twitter now allows all users to remove other people from their follower list without blocking them, the...
''KASA'' Swiss Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Government of the Artsakh Republic, Intercultural...
On October 4 to October 8, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received...
601 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The construction of the houses damaged by the war in Sos and Machkalashen communities of Artsakh’s...
A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
