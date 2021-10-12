Twitter allows all users to remove followers without blocking them

Twitter now allows all users to remove other people from their follower list without blocking them, the social platform announced Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Rolling out to everyone on the web today", the platform tweeted, adding that the removed followers will not receive a notification.

This option entered testing in September and is supposed to provide user with better privacy control. Previously, users had to blacklist followers to remove them from the list and then remove them from the blacklist.