A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

October 12, 2021, 10:09 Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian cooperation in defense sector, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the regional security were discussed during the meeting.