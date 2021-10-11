Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers

New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week, Reuters reported.

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced it to abandon its long-standing strategy of eliminating the new coronavirus amid persistent infections and is looking to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.

"New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the COVID-19 pandemic so far," Ardern told reporters in Wellington. Ardern, however, said "there is a clear path forward" in the next few months to live with fewer curbs and more freedoms once the country reaches a higher level of vaccinations.

About 2.38 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 57% of the eligible population, with officials promising to end lockdowns once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Health and disability sector workers will have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, while school and early learning staff must get their two doses by Jan. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The decision of mandatory vaccinations comes as New Zealand reported 35 new cases, all of them in Auckland, down from 60 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the current outbreak to 1,622.

Having largely controlled the virus last year, New Zealand has recorded just over 4,600 cases and 28 deaths.


     

Politics

Regional challenges to be on agenda of upcoming meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani spiritual leaders

Regional challenges will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Head of the Information Department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Yesayi Artenyan said.

All news from section

Iran’s FM says will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan soon

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in the...

Catholicos of All Armenians heading for Moscow, will meet with religious leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan

Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church Karekin II will visit Russia on a two-day trip on October...

Armenian PM to depart for Russia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on October 12, his...

Voter turnout in Artsakh’s local elections 59.2%

59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections held on...

Elections in Nor Ghazanchi being held in line with law

Today, the Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh's Martakert region is electing a new community head.

Election of community head being held in Herher

Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni regionis...

Economy

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

All news from section

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

''KHTAN'' social entrepreneurship's long-term incubator-program to be launched in Artsakh

''KASA'' Swiss Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Government of the Artsakh Republic, Intercultural Research and Development NGO, and CODE Social Entrepreneurship Hub, the long-term and multi-component incubator-program of "KHTAN" social enterprise launches in Artsakh on October 26-30.

All news from section

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 183 calls over last week

On October 4 to October 8, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received...

601 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

601 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in the communities of Martuni region

The construction of the houses damaged by the war in Sos and Machkalashen communities of Artsakh’s...

Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools Held Concert for the Staff of Armenian Relief Society

Staff of the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” (ARS) arrived in Artsakh.

Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, ABC News reported.

‘Servants, followers of Armenian Church must have unrestricted access to Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church’ – MFA

Alongside with the physical damage inflicted upon Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church, Azerbaijan does not...

Military

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

All news from section

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Russia records 29,409 new daily COVID-19 cases
New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers
Regional challenges to be on agenda of upcoming meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani spiritual leaders
Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman
Iran’s FM says will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan soon
more news

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

All news from section

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

All news from section

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

All news from section

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Russia records 29,409 new daily COVID-19 cases

All news from section

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers

Iran FM: Tehran has no intention to be dependent of Russia

Borrell: EU is facing risk of turning from subject into object of world politics

Most Read

month

week

day

Search