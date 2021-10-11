Regional challenges to be on agenda of upcoming meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani spiritual leaders

Regional challenges will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Head of the Information Department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Fr. Yesayi Artenyan said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are not familiar with the agenda, we will provide additional information when the meeting takes place. I can only state that the meeting will touch upon our regional challenges of today”, he said, however, he couldn’t tell the exact date of the meeting, as it’s not clear yet.