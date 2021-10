Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

October 11, 2021, 15:27 Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: He will replace Artak Ananyan, who chaired the UBA Board from 2020 to 2021.

According to the UBA charter, the chairman of its board is elected for a one-year term.

Gevorg Machanyan has more than forty years of experience in the banking system.