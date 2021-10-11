Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian PM to depart for Russia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on October 12, his Office said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The parties will discuss issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as further steps to strengthen stability, resumption of economic ties and current developments in the region.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin will also discuss issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as further cooperation in integration unions.


     

Catholicos of All Armenians heading for Moscow, will meet with religious leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan

Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church Karekin II will visit Russia on a two-day trip on October 11 to meet with Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill in Moscow.

Armenian PM to depart for Russia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on October 12, his...

Voter turnout in Artsakh's local elections 59.2%

59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections held on...

Elections in Nor Ghazanchi being held in line with law

Today, the Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh's Martakert region is electing a new community head.

Election of community head being held in Herher

Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni regionis...

Elections being held according to the established order. Chairman of Tsaghkashat Electoral Commission

Today, on October 10, in the 2/2 polling station of the Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran...

The elections of the Khachmach community head being held in accordance with the law. Chairman of the commission

Today, on October 10, new elections of the heads of the communities of Khachmach of Artsakh's Askeran...

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry in Europe, in the German city of Cologne.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

''KHTAN'' social entrepreneurship's long-term incubator-program to be launched in Artsakh

''KASA'' Swiss Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Government of the Artsakh Republic, Intercultural Research and Development NGO, and CODE Social Entrepreneurship Hub, the long-term and multi-component incubator-program of "KHTAN" social enterprise launches in Artsakh on October 26-30.

601 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

601 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in the communities of Martuni region

The construction of the houses damaged by the war in Sos and Machkalashen communities of Artsakh’s...

Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools Held Concert for the Staff of Armenian Relief Society

Staff of the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” (ARS) arrived in Artsakh.

Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, ABC News reported.

'Servants, followers of Armenian Church must have unrestricted access to Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church' – MFA

Alongside with the physical damage inflicted upon Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church, Azerbaijan does not...

Turin, Italy, to host Eurovision 2022

The Italian city of Turin has won the race to become the Host City of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest,...

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

Another fallen serviceman's remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon's recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

"One of my best works" – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Iran FM: Tehran has no intention to be dependent of Russia

Borrell: EU is facing risk of turning from subject into object of world politics

Russia to wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine. Medvedev

US delegation to meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar

