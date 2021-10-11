''KHTAN'' social entrepreneurship's long-term incubator-program to be launched in Artsakh

''KASA'' Swiss Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Government of the Artsakh Republic, Intercultural Research and Development NGO, and CODE Social Entrepreneurship Hub, the long-term and multi-component incubator-program of "KHTAN" (Impetus) social enterprise launches in Artsakh on October 26-30.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Hayrapetyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic told Artsakhpress.

"18-year-old residents of Artsakh and non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, who want to be engaged in social entrepreneurship can participate in this program.