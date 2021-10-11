The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 183 calls over last week

On October 4 to October 8, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 183 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the program aimed at providing free state financial support, issues on the solution of housing problems of forcibly displaced persons and the provision of compensation for lost property.



In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 75 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.



It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.



It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.