59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections held on October 10.

October 11, 2021, 10:59 Voter turnout in Artsakh’s local elections 59.2%

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: 440 voters or 59.2% of the voters participated in the elections”, the Central Electoral Commission said in a statement.