Iran isn’t preparing to become dependent of Russia and China, but it is carrying out its foreign policy that proceeds from the interests of both countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian declared, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

October 11, 2021, 10:33 Iran FM: Tehran has no intention to be dependent of Russia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russia and China are in large-scale trade and economic and political cooperation with Tehran. Over the past year, China has imported 17,800,000 tons of raw oil from Iran. In the beginning of this year, Tehran and Beijing signed a 25-year agreement under which China is committed to investing $400,000,000,000 for sustainable supply of oil. Russia has been building Iran’s nuclear power plant in Busher for several years now and is assisting Iran in the fight against COVID-19. Russian, Iranian and Chinese soldiers participate in joint military exercises.

In mid-September, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization approved Iran’s application for accession which, according to several experts, will strengthen Iran’s positions in the region and expand cooperation with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including China and Russia.