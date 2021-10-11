World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections held on October 10.
Today, the Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh's Martakert region is electing a new community head.
Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni regionis...
Today, on October 10, in the 2/2 polling station of the Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran...
Today, on October 10, new elections of the heads of the communities of Khachmach of Artsakh's Askeran...
On October 9, a civilian of the Republic of Artsakh was fatally wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper fire...
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs say they are ready to facilitate a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
The construction of the houses damaged by the war in Sos and Machkalashen communities of Artsakh’s Martuni region continue.
Staff of the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” (ARS) arrived in Artsakh.
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, ABC News reported.
Alongside with the physical damage inflicted upon Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church, Azerbaijan does not...
The Italian city of Turin has won the race to become the Host City of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest,...
Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the charity foundation,...
Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
