World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

October 11, 2021, 09:47 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for November have risen by 2.04 percent to $80.95 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for December supplies have increased by 1.63 percent to $83.74 a barrel.