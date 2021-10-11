Borrell: EU is facing risk of turning from subject into object of world politics

The European Union (EU) may lose its ability to be a full-fledged player in the world arena, becoming an object of world politics, said Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, news.am informs,citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, there are two trends in the world that have a greater impact on European affairs. First, there are the efforts of the United States and its allies against China. Then there is the multipolar dynamics in which players like Russia seek to expand, maneuver the space and sphere of influence, Borrell continued. In his view, such actions suppress the EU values and interests.

In order not to make the EU become an object of global policy, Borrell called on the leaders of this union to support the EU's own armed forces and to clarify the precise conditions for their use, so that these forces can compete with NATO.

Josep Borrell confirmed that the EU's strategic approach to world policy and the main ways to implement it will be worded in the EU Strategic Compass, which will be presented in November, and is expected to be approved in March 2022.