Today, the Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh's Martakert region is electing a new community head.

October 10, 2021, 16:39 Elections in Nor Ghazanchi being held in line with law

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Elections are being held normally; the residents fulfill their civic duty in accordance with the established procedure," said K. Asatryan.

The only candidate, Ruslan Arustamyan, said that if he is elected, he will continue to pursue the solution of the community's problems.

''At the moment, one of the priority issues of the community is the improvement of intra-community roads and the renovation of the ceremony hall. "If I am elected, I will continue to act for the benefit of the community and its residents," said Arustamyan.