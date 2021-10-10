Artsakhpress

Community head being elected in Herher

Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being held.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 399 voters are registered in 5/1 polling station of  the community.

As of 14:00, 121 voters have already participated in the election. No election violations have been registered.

The commission explains and helps the villagers, if necessary. Observers not only from Artsakh but also from Armenia visited the polling station to monitor the election process," Sargis Grigoryan, Chairman of the Precinct Commission, said.

Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni regionis being held.

Elections being held according to the established order. Chairman of Tsaghkashat Electoral Commission

Today, on October 10, in the 2/2 polling station of the Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran...

The elections of the Khachmach community head being held in accordance with the law. Chairman of the commission

Today, on October 10, new elections of the heads of the communities of Khachmach of Artsakh's Askeran...

We call on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states to take active steps to hold the Azerbaijani party accountable and exclude such incidents in the future. Artsakh MFA

On October 9, a civilian of the Republic of Artsakh was fatally wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper fire...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs ready to facilitate Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs say they are ready to facilitate a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...

ANCA calls on US Congress to investigate State Department failures related to Armenia, Artsakh

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is calling on key committees in the U.S. Senate and...

Sergey Markedonov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not over

I believe the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn’t over. This is what leading researcher of the Institute...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since September 29, Tass informs.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

Society

Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in the communities of Martuni region

The construction of the houses damaged by the war in Sos and Machkalashen communities of Artsakh’s Martuni region continue.

Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools Held Concert for the Staff of Armenian Relief Society

Staff of the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” (ARS) arrived in Artsakh.

Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, ABC News reported.

‘Servants, followers of Armenian Church must have unrestricted access to Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church’ – MFA

Alongside with the physical damage inflicted upon Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church, Azerbaijan does not...

Turin, Italy, to host Eurovision 2022

The Italian city of Turin has won the race to become the Host City of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest,...

12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October...

Russian peacekeepers hold humanitarian action in Artsakh’s Haterk village

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the charity foundation,...

Military

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Elections being held according to the established order. Chairman of Tsaghkashat Electoral Commission
The elections of the Khachmach community head being held in accordance with the law. Chairman of the commission
We call on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states to take active steps to hold the Azerbaijani party accountable and exclude such incidents in the future. Artsakh MFA
Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in the communities of Martuni region
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

US delegation to meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar

Lavrov points to seven years of lost opportunities in Russia-EU relations

About 100 people killed by explosion in mosque in northern Afghanistan

Uzbekistan not planning resumption of CSTO membership

