Today, on October 10, the election of the head of the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being held.

October 10, 2021, 15:54 Community head being elected in Herher

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 399 voters are registered in 5/1 polling station of the community.

As of 14:00, 121 voters have already participated in the election. No election violations have been registered.

The commission explains and helps the villagers, if necessary. Observers not only from Artsakh but also from Armenia visited the polling station to monitor the election process," Sargis Grigoryan, Chairman of the Precinct Commission, said.