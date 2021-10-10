Today, on October 10, in the 2/2 polling station of the Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, elections of the community head and the members of the Council of Elders are being held.
Elections being held according to the established order. Chairman of Tsaghkashat Electoral Commission
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chairwoman of the commission, Oksanna Mehrabyan, told us that the village has more than 200 residents, 102 of them are participating in the elections.
As of 14:00, 43 voters have participated in the elections. No violations have been registered. Voters are fully aware of the election procedure," said O. Mehrabyan.