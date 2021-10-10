Today, on October 10, in the 2/2 polling station of the Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, elections of the community head and the members of the Council of Elders are being held.

October 10, 2021, 15:40 Elections being held according to the established order. Chairman of Tsaghkashat Electoral Commission

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chairwoman of the commission, Oksanna Mehrabyan, told us that the village has more than 200 residents, 102 of them are participating in the elections.

As of 14:00, 43 voters have participated in the elections. No violations have been registered. Voters are fully aware of the election procedure," said O. Mehrabyan.