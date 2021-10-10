Today, on October 10, new elections of the heads of the communities of Khachmach of Artsakh's Askeran region, Nor Ghazanchi of Martakert region, Herher of Martuni region, the head of Tsaghkashat community and the members of the council of elders of the community are being held.

October 10, 2021, 15:05 The elections of the Khachmach community head being held in accordance with the law. Chairman of the commission

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, 143 voters are registered in 2/1 polling station of the Khachmach community of Artsakh's Askeran region.

The chairman of the precinct commission Serob Mnatsakanyan told us that the elections are held in accordance with the law.

As of 14:00, 58 voters or 40.6% have already participated in the election, and the process continues. The elections are going on normally. The list of eligible villagers does not include those who do not currently live in the Khachmach community. Representatives of mass media and observers from Artsakh and Armenia visited the polling station.