October 9, 2021, 11:19 Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in the communities of Martuni region

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alexander Saghyan, Head of the Urban Development and Local Self-Government Department of the Martuni regional administration told "Artsakhpress".

"During the war, 80 houses were damaged in the community of Sos. 27 of them have been repaired. In Machkalashen 71 houses were damaged. 16 of them have been renovated. One residential house in Machkalashen community was completely destroyed due to the war, and with the support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation a new residential house has been built instead.

In addition, there are residential houses that have suffered great damages due to the war.

The list of such houses is sent to the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh for seismic expert opinion. In parallel with the implementation of the mentioned works, the houses of the freedom fighters, who have fallen in the 44-day Artsakh, are being renovated.