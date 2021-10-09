Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools Held Concert for the Staff of Armenian Relief Society

Staff of the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” (ARS) arrived in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The students of the Children and Youth Creativity Centers of Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools gave a concert on Friday at Sayat-Nova Musical School in Stepanakert, thanking the Armenian Relief Society for the constant support.

The directors of Hadrut and Shushi Art Schools thanked the entire staff of ARS Western USA office for their support and noted that the ARS's hard work is invaluable. According to the representative of the Armenian Relief Society Jasmine Buniatyan, she has been coming to Artsakh for 29 years. Jasmine Buniatyan was in Artsakh during the most difficult days and saw how the people of Artsakh resist difficulties.

"Every time visiting Artsakh, I notice a development. We are obliged to support the people of Artsakh in difficult moments. "We have one slogan – “With my people, for my people, " J. Buniatyan said.

The Minister of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan said: "Getting acquainted with the activities of the ARS, I have mapped out what a remarkable job they have done. The ARS means aid in which there is no misery or pity, but there is dignity, deep patriotism, and national values.”

Azatouhi Simonyan, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs said: “Today we will move mentally and spiritually to Hadrut and Shushi, because Hadrut and Shushi are, first of all, these children, first of all the culture that we carry in ourselves. We have temporarily lost our homeland, but in such an atmosphere we will determine our return to our homeland.”