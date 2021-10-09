US delegation to meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar

The US delegation will meet with high-ranking Taliban representatives in Qatar’s Doha on October 9-10, Reuters reported on Friday citing a source.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the news agency, this will be a first meeting between the sides following the US pullout from Afghanistan. The US representatives "will press the Taliban to ensure continued safe passage" for US citizens and others out of Afghanistan as well as to release detained US citizens.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government.