Uzbekistan has enough capacity to ensure its security and does not plan to resume membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said in an interview with Pravda Vostoka on October 8.

October 8, 2021, 15:27 Uzbekistan not planning resumption of CSTO membership

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In accordance with the national legislation, our country does not participate in military blocs. Besides, our country has own significant potential to ensure national security," the foreign minister said, as quoted by the source.

Recent participation of Uzbekistan in CSTO Summit as guest of honor, as well as SCO and CSO Summits in Dushanbe on September 17 where the situation in Afghanistan was discussed is element of pragmatic diplomacy of the country, FM Kamilov said.

It is reminded that in 1992, Uzbekistan signed the Collective Security Treaty in Tashkent but didn't extend extend its participation in the Treaty in 1999. In 2006, Uzbekistan resumed CSTO membership, but suspended it already in 2012.