Sergey Markedonov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not over

I believe the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn’t over. This is what leading researcher of the Institute of International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Sergey Markedonov said during a discussion held in Yerevan, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Markedonov clarified by saying that the end of the conflict will be the signing of a peace treaty, which is more or less legitimate in both societies.

“However, we see that there is no legitimacy in Armenia where the people are discontent with the agreement reached on November 9, 2020. The situation in Azerbaijan is more complicated. The Azerbaijanis say their victory was “stolen” from them and they “weren’t allowed to seize Stepanakert” and ask “why there are foreign soldiers in their territory”. The Azerbaijani society hasn’t fully accepted the results of the war,” Markedonov emphasized.

The analyst stated that Armenia talks about the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the OSCE Minsk Group also says the status is fully unclear.

“We can’t say that the conflict is over so long as things continue like this. I have said that the conflict is not exclusively a conflict related to Nagorno-Karabakh. We see that there are problems with demarcation and delimitation of borders,” he added.