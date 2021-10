Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 27,246 in the last 24 hours to 7,717,356, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Tass informs.

In relative terms, over the past day, Russia’s coronavirus incidence increased by 0.35%.