ANCA calls on US Congress to investigate State Department failures related to Armenia, Artsakh

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is calling on key committees in the U.S. Senate and House to exercise their Congressional oversight responsibilities over the U.S. State Department and related agencies through investigations into system-wide failures of U.S. policy on U.S.-Armenia bilateral and regional relations, ANCA reported.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Thursday, letters to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Greg Meeks (D-NY) and key Committee members, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian called for the inquiry into “multiple, fundamental, and repeated failures of U.S. bilateral relations with the Republic of Armenia and regional diplomacy prior to, during, and after Azerbaijan’s attack last September against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and its ongoing attacks and occupation of Armenia.” The called-for investigation would review the conduct of the U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development with regard to shortcomings in a broad array of areas outlined by Hamparian, including:
— Failures to adequately prevent violations of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and other U.S. laws related to U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan.
— Failures to hold U.S. manufacturers, the Turkish government, and private sector stakeholders responsible for violations of U.S. laws related to the discovery of U.S. parts in Turkish drones deployed by Azerbaijan.
