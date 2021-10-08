Preparations for the upcoming new regular elections of the Artsakh Republic local self-government bodies properly carried out

According to the timetable, all the preparations for holding the regular elections of the local self-government bodies of the Republic of Artsakh to be held on October 10, 2021, have been properly organized by October 8.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Siran Avetisyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"For the first time since the 44-day war, local elections are being held. By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, 4 media outlets with a total of 27 representatives and 2 observer organizations with 17 representatives have been accredited to cover the new regular elections in the established communities," said S. Avetisyan.

Information on the local elections of the Republic of Artsakh to be held on October 10, 2021 is available on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh.