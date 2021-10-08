Russian peacekeepers hold humanitarian action in Artsakh’s Haterk village

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the charity foundation, held a humanitarian action in the Haterk settlement of the Martakert district of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Humanitarian cargo was delivered from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeeping forces. Specialists of the public reception of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the local administration, compiled lists of those in need and provided them with assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The action took place in the administration building of Haterk, where 16 large families and 32 refugee families received humanitarian aid.

In total, more than 1.5 thousand people live in the village of Haterk, it is one of the largest remote settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh. The work of Russian peacekeepers to identify those in need continues.