Turkey asks U.S. to buy 40 F-16 jets

Turkey has made a request to the U.S. to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, as the NATO ally looks to modernize its Air Force after the purchase of F-35 jets fell through, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deal, worth billions, is still working its way through the Foreign Military Sales process which is subject to approval by the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. Congress which can block deals.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the deal.

"As a matter of policy, the Department does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress," a spokesperson for the State Department said. The Turkish Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35 jets, also made by Lockheed Martin Corp, but was removed from the program in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

The decades-old partnership between the NATO allies has gone through unprecedented tumult in the past five years over disagreements on Syria policy, Ankara’s closer ties with Moscow, its naval ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean, U.S. charges against a state-owned Turkish bank and erosion of rights and freedoms in Turkey.

The request for the jets will likely have a difficult time getting approval from the U.S. Congress, where sentiment towards Turkey has soured deeply over recent years, primarily due to Ankara's purchase of the S-400s and its problematic human rights track record.
Ankara's purchase of the S-400s has also triggered U.S. sanctions. In December 2020, Washington blacklisted Turkey's Defense Industry Directorate, its chief, Ismail Demir, and three other employees.
Since then the U.S. has repeatedly warned Turkey against buying further Russian weaponry. But last week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated Ankara still intended to buy a second batch of S-400s from Russia, a move that could deepen a rift with Washington.

     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Vladimir Putin in connection with his birthday

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the birthday of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir...

President Sarkissian meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

President Armen Sarkissian is meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi as part of his state visit to...

Armenian President to depart for Italy on state visit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Italy today together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian...

Armenia PM's official visit to Lithuania is over

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte in Kaunas attended...

Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Russian FM discuss situation in the region

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan met today with Russian Foreign Minister...

President Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Black Panther" volunteer detachment

On October 4 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since September 29, Tass informs.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

Society

1202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1202 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 269,874, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

Meeting of Putin, Biden at G20 summit depends on presence of leaders, Kremlin says

The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at the...

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Nobel Committee said...

Day of Librarians marked in Artsakh (Photos)

Since 2004, October 7 has been marked as Librarian Day.

Astronomical laboratory opened in Artsakh

Today, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory named...

1309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the last 24 hours

1309 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of "Aramazd" detachment

On October 5 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Aramazd" detachment...

Military

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

1202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Moscow urges London not to provoke cyber arms race. Zakharova
Number of people injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 52
Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Moscow urges London not to provoke cyber arms race. Zakharova

Number of people injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 52

Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

