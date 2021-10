Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October 8.

October 8, 2021, 11:34 12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 47 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on October 7.

At present, 36 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition.