1202 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 269,874, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of recoveries reached 246,659. 8576 tests were administered.

33 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5499.

As of October 8 the number of active cases stood at 16,490.