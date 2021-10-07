Since 2004, October 7 has been marked as Librarian Day.
Day of Librarians marked in Artsakh (Photos)
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of the day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the directors of a number of Stepanakert libraries to find out what Artsakh reader prefers, especially in the post-war period.
According to Hasmik Harutyunyan, director of the library of Artsakh State University, books are human memories, a link between generations.
"Our library is equipped with the necessary literature so that students can get the information they need and strengthen their knowledge.