Since 2004, October 7 has been marked as Librarian Day.

October 7, 2021, 16:26 Day of Librarians marked in Artsakh (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of the day, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the directors of a number of Stepanakert libraries to find out what Artsakh reader prefers, especially in the post-war period.

According to Hasmik Harutyunyan, director of the library of Artsakh State University, books are human memories, a link between generations.

"Our library is equipped with the necessary literature so that students can get the information they need and strengthen their knowledge.

I should mention that in the post-war period students visit the library with great enthusiasm,” she said.

The director of the city's Muratsan Library, Anahit Mirzoyan told us that the number of library visitors is increasing day by day.

Our fund is replenished with professional, fiction, literature, as well as books by modern authors. Today, the reading level among the society is high, which is gratifying, because science starts from the library.