Today, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory named after Viktor Hambardzumyan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Observatory of the Ministry and the Scientific Center of the Ministry Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.

October 7, 2021, 15:32 Astronomical laboratory opened in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the memorandum was signed by the director of 'Byurakan' Observatory Areg Mikayelyan and the director of Artsakh Scientific Center Anyuta Sargsyan.

Within the framework of the cooperation, an astronomical laboratory was opened at the Artsakh Scientific Center, where the high qualified educational process in the field of astronomy will be ensured.

In her speech, the director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anyuta Sargsyan thanked the management of 'Byurakan' Observatory for providing such an opportunity and considered the cooperation effective.

"After the signing of the memorandum, we will be able to exchange professional experience in areas of mutual interest. We will support each other, presenting joint grant programs and involving the best young professionals,” said Sargsyan.

According to Areg Mikayelyan, Director of Director of Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory, Artsakh is a great center of science, as many, many scientists in the world were born in Artsakh.

"With our initiative today, astronomy has been officially established in Artsakh.

As a part of our cooperation, we will organize joint conferences, workshops, seminars; we will hold astronomy lectures at Artsakh State University, Artsakh schools, other educational centers, as well as Artsakh students, schoolchildren will have an opportunity to make regular visits to "Byurakan" Observatory.

"We will also send specialists to the Artsakh Scientific Center to get acquainted with the existing problems on the spot, in order to carry out professional activities," he said.