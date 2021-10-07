President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the birthday of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Presidential Office stated.

October 7, 2021, 15:35 Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Vladimir Putin in connection with his birthday

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

'' Honorable Mr. Putin,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I congratulate You on Your birthday.

In Artsakh we always remember and highly appreciate Your active participation and significant contribution for the cessation of hostilities in the fall of 2020, establishing peace, ensuring security of our people and maintaining stability in the region.

Your role and that of the Government of the Russian Federation within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and in the process of peaceful and final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict is invaluable.

We are hopeful that the warm and sincere friendship established between our two fraternal people over the centuries will be further strengthened and deepened.

Honorable Mr. Putin,

Once again, I warmly congratulate You on Your birthday and wish You robust health, great success and all the best.