Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the region, informs news.am, citing TASS.

Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Emphasizing the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral friendly relations in various spheres, the heads of state expressed confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation, exchanged views on the prospects of relations. During the telephone conversation, the situation in the region was also discussed," the statement said.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Vladimir Putin in connection with his birthday

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the birthday of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir...

President Sarkissian meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

President Armen Sarkissian is meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi as part of his state visit to...

Armenian President to depart for Italy on state visit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Italy today together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian...

Armenia PM's official visit to Lithuania is over

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte in Kaunas attended...

Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Russian FM discuss situation in the region

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan met today with Russian Foreign Minister...

President Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Black Panther" volunteer detachment

On October 4 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since September 29, Tass informs.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

Society

Astronomical laboratory opened in Artsakh

Today, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory named after Victor Hambardzumyan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Observatory of the Ministry and the Scientific Center of the Ministry Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.

All news from section

1309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the last 24 hours

1309 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of "Aramazd" detachment

On October 5 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Aramazd" detachment...

Armenia's National Assembly "Hayastan" faction transfers over 10 million AMD support to Stepanakert Cox Rehabilitation Center

At the suggestion of Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic, Republic of...

Russia records 25,110 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 25,110 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number...

Teachers will receive monetary reward

By the order of the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, teachers of all the schools...

Lithuania hands over 50,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Armenia

50,000 doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine were handed over to Armenia in a ceremony at Vilnius Airport...

Military

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

All news from section

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Vladimir Putin in connection with his birthday
Astronomical laboratory opened in Artsakh
Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus
Russia records 27,550 new daily COVID-19 cases
Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday
more news

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

All news from section

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

All news from section

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

All news from section

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

All news from section

Russia records 27,550 new daily COVID-19 cases

NATO expels eight Russian diplomats for 'spying'

At least 15 people killed in southern Pakistan earthquake

Most Read

month

week

day

Search