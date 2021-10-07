Putin, Aliyev confer on situation in South Caucasus

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the region, informs news.am, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Emphasizing the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral friendly relations in various spheres, the heads of state expressed confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation, exchanged views on the prospects of relations. During the telephone conversation, the situation in the region was also discussed," the statement said.