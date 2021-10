Russia has registered 27,550 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,690,110 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase in the number of infections since December 31. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.