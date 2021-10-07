Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on birthday, the PM’s Office said today.

October 7, 2021, 13:26 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

The rich experience of state and political activity aimed at implementing the goals deriving from the interests of development of Russia, as well as your consistent efforts aimed at further strengthening the country’s role in the global field, have ensured worthy respect to you in the homeland and abroad.

Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the allied relations between Russia and Armenia is indisputable. We are grateful for your efforts on establishing lasting and stable peace in South Caucasus.

I sincerely value our mutual understanding and reliable relations.

Dear Mr. President, I wish you good health, happiness and new achievements in your responsible position.”