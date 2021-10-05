On October 5 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Aramazd" detachment led by Koryun Ghumashyan, commander, founder-director of "Tigran Mets" special military school, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state voiced his gratitude to the boys, noting that they had passed a glorious path of war since the first Artsakh war, and in this difficult post-war period, they continued to support Artsakh and the Armenians of Artsakh, which is no less important.



Issues on the socio-economic problems of Artsakh were discussed at the meeting. Rudik Hyusnunts, chief adviser to the President of the Artsakh Republic partook at the meeting.