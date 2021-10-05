At the suggestion of Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic, Armenia's National Assembly "Hayastan" faction has transferred the bonus pays received by the fraction’s members in September to the account of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert.

October 5, 2021, 17:06 Armenia's National Assembly "Hayastan" faction transfers over 10 million AMD support to Stepanakert Cox Rehabilitation Center

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The center informed “Artsakhpress” that 10.740.000 AMD was transferred by the faction, which will serve the purpose of acquiring new professional property and necessary medical supplies for the center.

On this occasion, the employees of the center express their gratitude to the deputies of the "Hayastan" faction for providing that humanitarian aid.