President Harutyunyan received relatives of the teachers perished during the war in 2020

On October 5, in connection with the Teacher's Day President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the relatives of the teachers, perished during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Expressing his deep condolences and support, the head of state stressed that they will always be in the centre of the state's attention.

"The 44-day war took away our brave boys from us. Many of your colleagues, students and relatives were among the devotees of the homeland. They fell in order that Artsakh stand, so that the generations could continue to live with dignity in their homeland", Arayik Harutyunyan noted.



Lusine Gharakhanyan, minister of education, science, culture and sports partook at the meeting.