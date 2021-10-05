Armenian President to depart for Italy on state visit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Italy today together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian on a state visit at the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In a statement the President’s Office said that this is the first state visit of the President of Armenia to Italy in the 30-year history.

During the visit the President is scheduled to have a private meeting with the Italian counterpart. The talk will be followed by an extended-format meeting attended by the delegations of both sides. The Armenian and Italian Presidents will also hold a joint press conference.

The Armenian President is also scheduled to meet with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Mario Draghi, Speaker of Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico, as well as the Mayor of Rome.

The meetings will focus on deepening the bilateral relations and expanding the mutually beneficial partnership in different areas, the regional developments and other issues of bilateral interest.

President Armen Sarkissian will also visit the Levonyan College in Rome to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community.

The agenda of the President’s visit also covers issues relating to deepening the cultural and educational cooperation. Armen Sarkissian will attend the re-opening ceremony of the department of Armenian studies at the La Sapienza University of Rome. He will also deliver a lecture at the University of Bologna.

On the occasion of the Armenian President’s visit, an exhibition displaying the works of renowned Armenian painters Hovhannes Aivazovsky, Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, Martiros Saryan, Vardges Surenyants and Hakob Kojoyan will open at the Italian presidential residence – the Quirinal Palace.