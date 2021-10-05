Reconstruction works are underway in a number of private houses in Stepanakert.

October 5, 2021, 13:02 Reconstruction of houses completely destroyed by the war underway in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh told ''Artsakhpress''.

"The reconstruction of the houses in Stepanakert, which were completely destroyed by the war, is underway.

"The process is carried out by" Pant "," Tigran Mets "," Adriana "," Lada M "LLC companies, and the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh is responsible for the work," said M. Danielyan.