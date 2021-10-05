Alina Beglaryan, the mother of a fallen freedom fighter in the 44-day Artsakh War, patiently and devotedly attends school trying to hide her grief.

October 5, 2021, 12:52 I wish my colleagues to educate generations in a peaceful homeland. Pedagogue

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: She teaches geography at Secondary school No7 after Yeghishe Charents in Stepanakert. She has 26 years of pedagogical experience.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Alina Beglaryan said: "The mission of a pedagogue is quite difficult and complicated.

We must understand the psychology of our students, educate them, teach them to be dignified in life, living in the homeland, help them to orient themselves in choosing a profession.

Teachers should love their students. They should love the subject they teach, to take responsibility for their mission, which is the most important thing.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I wish my colleagues to educate generations in a peaceful homeland, to be patient in hard work," said A. Beglaryan.