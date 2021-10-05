US urges fair treatment for Georgia's Saakashvili

The US State Department said on Monday it is following developments in Georgia closely and urged the country to ensure detained former president Mikheil Saakashvili is treated fairly, Reuters reported.

vSTEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Georgia's ruling party won a commanding lead in a municipal election held a day after the arrest of Saakashvili, who had returned from exile to support the opposition. read more

"We're following developments very closely," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing. "We urge Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment in accordance with Georgian law, and Georgia's international human rights commitments and obligations."