October 5 has been celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1994. The day is an opportunity to once again "value" the role of the teacher in the education and upbringing of the younger generation.

October 5, 2021, 12:42 I lost my village, the land mixed with my father's blood, but not my faith. Avetaranots school teacher

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Marianna Baghryan, a teacher of the Russian language and literature, who has been displaced from the village of Avetaranots of Artsakh’s Askeran region. According to our interlocutor, the way of a teacher is difficult and responsible.

''Teacher’s most important mission is to educate a good person, a citizen worthy of the state. We should always be grateful to a good teacher," said M. Baghryan.

''The teacher must be able to develop patriotism in the young generation, in order to have Artsakh of our dreams.

“I have lost my village, the land mixed with my father's blood, but not my faith," she said.

Marianna Baghryan also congratulated all the teachers, wishing to educate the generations only in the peaceful Homeland.