Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community

The Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 172 residents.

Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community

Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the community Ruslan Arustamyan said that the village was established in the 17th century, but the antiquities in the nearby areas prove that it has been a settlement since the 12th century.
“After the war, 4 displaced families have settled in the village- 2 from Sonasar, 1 from Hovtashen, and 1 from Karin Tak.

The community hall building needs renovation. We do not have a club or an aid station. If necessary, we receive help from the neighboring medical center in Kichan. The ceremony hall needs renovation.

There are 87 students in the school. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are 16 pre-school children in the village. We consider it necessary to have a kindergarten. We have  improved the inter-community roads a month ago. The village is provided with electricity; there is no gas supply, but the need is felt more and more day by day. We have had a problem with irrigation water for about 4 months,”said the head of the community.

Ruslan Arustamyan noted that one fellow villager was wounded during the 44-day Artsakh war. Referring to the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that the main directions are agriculture and cattle breeding, despite the 9 hectares of arable land has remained under the control of the enemy.


     

Politics

Armenia PM's official visit to Lithuania is over

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte in Kaunas attended a concert that was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Lithuania and that featured a performance by the Kaunas State Philharmonic, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Russian FM discuss situation in the region

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan met today with Russian Foreign Minister...

President Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Black Panther" volunteer detachment

On October 4 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

France can recognize Nagorno Karabakh Republic – Paris Mayor

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who is going to run for the 2022 French presidential election, says France...

Lithuanian PM hopeful of return to political resolution of NK conflict

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte expressed hope that it will be possible to return to the...

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Russia

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is leading a delegation to Russia on an official three-day visit.

Armenia FM meeting with Iran counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s working visit to Iran has started, news.am informs.

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Society

Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community

The Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 172 residents.

All news from section

Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with Pope Francis

On October 5, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, left for Rome, Italy, to attend a conference...

We must defend our security, together with Russia. Arayik Harutyunyan

For a long term, to some extent, indefinitely we have to have a partner together with whom we will defend...

Facebook outage could be caused by DNS records failure

The disappearance of Facebook's DNS records could cause the service’s outage, Group-IB company specializing...

It is planned to asphalt the intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj: Head of Community

The Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 203 residents.

Baptism ceremony of residents held in the Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region

About 60 residents of Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region were baptized yesterday.

Russian peacekeepers provide 120 families with humanitarian aid in remote settlement of Artsakh

The military personnel of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together...

Military

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after the government in Baku criticized Tehran for staging army drills near its border, Bloomberg reports.

All news from section

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov
Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community
Report: Zuckerberg loses $7bn as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram collapse
Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with Pope Francis
We must defend our security, together with Russia. Arayik Harutyunyan
more news

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

All news from section

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

All news from section

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

All news from section

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

US urges fair treatment for Georgia's Saakashvili

All news from section

Report: Zuckerberg loses $7bn as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram collapse

China and US to hold talks in Switzerland this week

8 reported dead after private plane crashes into building in Italy

Most Read

month

week

day

Search