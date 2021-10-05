The Nor Ghazanchi community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 172 residents.

October 5, 2021, 12:11 Intra-community roads improved in Nor Ghazanchi. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the community Ruslan Arustamyan said that the village was established in the 17th century, but the antiquities in the nearby areas prove that it has been a settlement since the 12th century.

“After the war, 4 displaced families have settled in the village- 2 from Sonasar, 1 from Hovtashen, and 1 from Karin Tak.

The community hall building needs renovation. We do not have a club or an aid station. If necessary, we receive help from the neighboring medical center in Kichan. The ceremony hall needs renovation.

There are 87 students in the school. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are 16 pre-school children in the village. We consider it necessary to have a kindergarten. We have improved the inter-community roads a month ago. The village is provided with electricity; there is no gas supply, but the need is felt more and more day by day. We have had a problem with irrigation water for about 4 months,”said the head of the community.

Ruslan Arustamyan noted that one fellow villager was wounded during the 44-day Artsakh war. Referring to the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that the main directions are agriculture and cattle breeding, despite the 9 hectares of arable land has remained under the control of the enemy.