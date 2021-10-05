We must defend our security, together with Russia. Arayik Harutyunyan

For a long term, to some extent, indefinitely we have to have a partner together with whom we will defend our security, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan stated during a talk with the youth.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is Russia. We do not see a shared security system with any other country. At the same time, we must transform, rebuild our Defense Army, make it combat-ready in order to jointly guarantee our security if necessary," said Arayik Harutyunyan, in particular.