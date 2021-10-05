On October 5, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, left for Rome, Italy, to attend a conference devoted to religions and cultures in dialogue, and an inter-church prayer service, reported the Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with Pope Francis
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Catholicos will deliver an address at the conference, and deliver a sermon at the inter-church prayer service.
During the visit, Karekin II will meet with Pope Francis.